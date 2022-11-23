Donald Eugene Snider

Don was born May 9, 1937, to Lloyd and Marie (Supri) Snider. He met the loved of his life, Nancy Thibado, in Downsville, and they were inseparable from then on. Don served his country in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Cold War. Don and Nancy lived off base and traveled across Europe, giving them the travel bug and they never slowed down. Don was an avid fisherman and hunter all his life, the many mounted trophies displayed his skills. His brother Leonard was a steady companion and close friend. Don spent his long working career at Sanna Dairies. His charm, good looks and endless wit were trademarks that endeared him to all. He will be missed by his family, many an old friend, but no less by those who recently cared for his needs at The Neighbors of Dunn County and his last hours at Mayo Clinic-Menomonie. His kind, enduring personality made his special in the hearts of all he met.