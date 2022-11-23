Donald Eugene Snider, age 85, of Downsville peacefully slipped from his earthly form to join his wife, Nancy, in heaven on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Don was born May 9, 1937, to Lloyd and Marie (Supri) Snider. He met the loved of his life, Nancy Thibado, in Downsville, and they were inseparable from then on. Don served his country in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Cold War. Don and Nancy lived off base and traveled across Europe, giving them the travel bug and they never slowed down. Don was an avid fisherman and hunter all his life, the many mounted trophies displayed his skills. His brother Leonard was a steady companion and close friend. Don spent his long working career at Sanna Dairies. His charm, good looks and endless wit were trademarks that endeared him to all. He will be missed by his family, many an old friend, but no less by those who recently cared for his needs at The Neighbors of Dunn County and his last hours at Mayo Clinic-Menomonie. His kind, enduring personality made his special in the hearts of all he met.
Don is survived by his brothers, Leonard (Mary Ann), Lyle (Jean); and his sister, Rita Updyke; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; several siblings and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating, followed by a luncheon with the gathering of friends at the Dunn Town Hall in Downsville. Burial will be at a later time at Riverview Cemetery in Downsville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
