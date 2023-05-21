LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Donald F. “Fib” Trocinske, 82 of rural La Crescent, Minn., died at home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Hokah. Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dakota, Minn.
