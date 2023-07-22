LA CROSSE—Donald Frank, 92, of La Crosse died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at his home after a short illness. He was born in Chicago on January 5, 1931 to Herman and Anne (Mertens) Frank. On December 10, 1960, Donald married Barbara Schieche and they celebrated 63 years together. They have two children.

Don was a manufacturing engineer at the Trane Company where he had a varied 29 year career, retiring as a Vice-President in 1988. He also ran several other companies after that and after finally retiring in 1994, he used his time, energy, and passion to devote to volunteer work and he did it with great satisfaction. Organizations benefiting from his leadership included the Hixon Forest Nature Center, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, the Coulee Region Sierra Club and the Mississippi Valley Conservancy. He also held a 20 year role as volunteer Director of the AARP Tax-Aide program assisting seniors and low income persons. He was a generous supporter of these organizations and in 2023 he and Barbara were honored by the La Crosse Community Foundation as Philanthropists of the Year.

He worked hard, but played hard, too. He enjoyed cross country skiing, canoe trips to the Boundary Waters with Barbara, ball games, travel, and even performing several lead roles in Community Theatre productions in Coffeyville, Kansas. His life was marked by kindness, warmth, and enthusiasm.

Donald is survived by his wife Barbara and their two children: Elizabeth Lochner (Gary), and Kenneth Frank (Julie), his four grandchildren: Rachel Lochner (Tim Katz), Sarah Lochner (Bryan Alm), Kate Frank (Kyle Booth), and Alex Frank.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

