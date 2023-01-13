SPARTA—Donald H. Fennigkoh Jr., 64, of Sparta, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born on May 15, 1958 in Sparta, to Donald Sr. and Loretta (Rommel) Fennigkoh. He grew up in Sparta and graduated from Sparta High School.

Don married Juanita Wolfe and they later divorced. He worked for Necal Corp in La Crosse, Coulee Lumber in Bangor, Northern Engraving in West Salem and was an Ironworker, Local 383, for over 25 years.

Don enjoyed fishing and hunting, racing, softball, football, and golf in his later years. He enjoyed tent camping until he got rained on and then prefered cabin camping.

Don is survived by his children: Donald H. Fennigkoh III of Sparta and Jennifer (Jon Harrison) Fennigkoh of Cashton; grandchildren: Hunter Christenson of Wisconsin Dells, Zachary (Kaitlynn) Gammons of Melrose, Christopher Gammons of West Salem, Serenity Fennigkoh of Sparta, and Summer Fennigkoh of Sparta; great-grandson, Theodore Gammons; mother, Loretta Fennigkoh of Sparta; the love of his life, Joan Verken of Sparta; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald H. Fennigkoh Sr. and sister, Debra Ackerson.

A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.