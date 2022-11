NEW ALBIN, Iowa — Donald B. Hartley, 83, of New Albin, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at his home in rural New Albin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church in rural New Albin, with Pastor Paul Burgess officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon.