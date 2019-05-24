Donald Henry Janzen
CASHTON — Donald Henry Janzen, 88, of Cashton passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 1, 1930, to Raymond and Mary (Brueggen) Janzen. At the age of 19, Donald enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. Stationed in Germany, he served as an ambulance driver. On March 1, 1954, Donald Henry married the love of his life, Florence Fuerstenberg. This union would be blessed with 10 children and more love than they would know what to do with. This past March, they celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Donald worked for Kraemer Construction Company, as an operator for 35, before he retired in 1992. Music was always a big part of Donald Henry’s life. He played guitar for the “Peerless Pals” and after retirement, you could often find him in the basement playing his drums to one of his many polka albums he enjoyed listening to. Don also had a passion for horses. He owned a team of black Percheron’s that he loved working with and bringing to parades. After he sold the horses, he enjoyed attending horse pulls, especially the one in Bohemian Valley. Often on warm days, you would find Donald Henry driving his three-wheeled moped around town. Once in a while, you would see Florence perched on the back ready to cruise. On Oct. 17, 2015, Don had the privilege of traveling to Washington, D.C., on the 16th Freedom Honor Flight. He enjoyed his trip visiting the various memorials and treasured the memories he made. It was a wonderful salute to the veterans and the service they gave.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Florence; his children, LeAnne (David) Quackenbush, Marita (Brian) Hoffman, Jeanne (Nick) Schroeder, Jan (Jim) Degenhardt, Ron (Cyndee) Janzen, Donna (Bruce) Mashak, Therese (Duke) Flock, Kurt (Mary) Janzen and Cory (Tracy) Janzen; 23 grandchildren, Erik (Brandi), Lucus (Chelsea), Nicholas (Rachel), Clay (Angela), Austin (Brenda), Valerie (Ryan), Jesse (Jessica), Brett, Cody (Michelle), Ethan (Lisa), Amanda, Derrick (Stacie), Anna, Ashley (Chad), Megan (Josh), Taylor (Derek), Kesha (Ray), Jeffry, Kaitlin, Emily, Micaela, Alexis and Nick; and 23 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Norman (Donna) Janzen, MaryAnn Fuerstenberg, Elaine (Darrel) Pederson and Norma (Al) Spaeth;sisters-in-law, Dorothy Janzen, Janice Janzen and Lola Fuerstenberg; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Don was preceded in death by his son, Jeffry “Chipper;” grandson, Brandon; siblings, Arnold and Gene; in-laws,Leonard Fuerstenberg, Elizabeth and Dennis Novinski, Robert and Jean Fuerstenberg, Henry Fuerstenberg; and a nephew, Michael Fuerstenberg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in Pine Hollow Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation, 4 to 7 p.m.Thursday, May 23, at the church. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.