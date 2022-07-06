LA CROSSE—Donald J. Ebert, 89, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse. He was born in Sparta, WI, on February 12, 1933. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Thursday evening from 6 until 8 PM at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse chapel; 200 West Ave. S. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. To read Donald’s entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.