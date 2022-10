HOLMEN — Donald J. Staff, 75, of Holmen passed away October 13, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A private graveside service with full military funeral honors will be held in Onalaska City Cemetery. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.