Donald L. McNamer, 66, passed away on the morning of September 7, 2022 at Gunderson Hospital, La Crosse, WI. He was born May 29, 1956 in Hillsboro, WI to the late Donald E. and Lydia (Marshall) McNamer. His family would move to Evansville, WI and Don then graduated from Evansville High School. From there he would work for Baker and then General Motors, where he would meet one Michelle Davis. They married on April 8, 1978 in Janesville, WI. Don would retire from GM and with Michelle then move to their country home in Readstown for the last 20 years.

Don enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing with his kids and grandkids, camping, gardening, cooking, and morel hunting. He was also a UAW Local 95 member.

Don is survived by his wife of 44 years, Michelle McNamer; four children: DJ (Virginia) McNamer, Edward (Robin) McNamer, Gina (David) Goss, and Nathan McNamer; 14 and one on the way grandchildren: Austin Saunders, Carley (Zach) McNamer, Noah Goss, Mara McNamer, Gavin Goss, Lidy McNamer, Sara Goss, Ellee McNamer, Finnley Goss, Emma Goss, Anna Goss, Andrew Goss, John Goss, Aryssa Fuqua, and baby boy Goss; one great-grandchild: Weston Schiefelbein; his sisters: Carolyn Winger, Anne Burns, Judy (Don) Maass, and Jeannette Jones; his sisters-in-law: Deanna McNamer, Renae (Rob) Frisque, and Jennifer (Joe) Simmons; mother-in-law, Gert LeFoll; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Raymond, Martin (Mary), and James McNamer; nephew Steven Maass; niece, Tina Barsh; parents-in-law: Bill and Ginny Davis and Gary LeFoll; and brothers-in-law: Mark Davis, Jim Jones, Dick Burns, and Fred Winger.

Funeral service for Don will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville with Marshal Frisque officiating. Visitation also be on Thursday from 10:00 AM to time of service at the funeral home. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.