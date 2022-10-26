Donald Lee Strait, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, WI. Donald was born at home in rural La Farge on July 15, 1937, to Leland and Norma (Coggins) Strait. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1955. Donald married Joyce E. Habiger from St. Cloud, MN on April 18, 1959. They were blessed with 49 years of marriage before Joyce passed away in 2008. They had three children, Wayne, Jeff (Nancy) Strait, and daughter, Natalie Brockman.

Donald joined the U.S. Army in 1959, where he proudly served his country for 20 years. He served 3 1/2 years in Vietnam. Amongst his many awards and decorations, Don earned two Bronze Stars and a Meritorious service medal. He also served 8 1/2 years in Germany. Other duty stations he served include Florida, Maryland, California, Virginia, and Texas.

He retired from the U.S. Army in June of 1978. He went on to farm for a few years next to his childhood farm until 1984. Donald and his wife Joyce moved to Viroqua, WI. He worked for the ASCS office and then with NFO for 15 years. He loved his work helping the farmers of Vernon County. He went on to work at Wildcat Mountain in Vernon County, and for the last 15 years of his working career he hauled Amish. Donald will be remembered for being non-judgmental, a sense of humor, and a willingness to help anyone when asked.

Donald is survived by sons: Wayne Strait and Jeff (Nancy) Strait; daughter, Natalie Brockman; sisters: Myrna Kelley, and Janice Markee; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Strait; brother, Stanley Strait; grandson, Dustin Brockman; daughter-in-law, Sandy Strait; and brother-in-law, Michael Kelly.

The family held a private celebration of Don’s life on October 22, 2022. His final resting place will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI, next to his wife, Joyce.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

The family would like to thank Norseland Nursing Home for their care of Donald while he was there. The staff was very professional and caring.