TENNESSEE/LA CROSSE—Donald Lee Ziel Sr, 91, of La Vergne, Tennessee (formally of La Crosse), passed into the eternal care of his Savior May 5, 2022, at Southern Hills Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee with his daughter Lisa and her husband John by his side.

He was preceded in death by his wife Norene and sister Virginia along with his dog Lucy.

Don is survived by Jean (Jay) Aylsworth, Don Jr (Linda) Ziel, Lisa (John) Dohve; grandchildren: Matthew, Jason, Melissa, Rachael, Jeffrey, Richard, Jimmy, and Nellie; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two household dogs Zeus and Leo.

He was born January 4, 1931, in Dubuque Iowa. Graduated school in Dubuque and then moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin in 1948. Don joined the 32nd Division Wisconsin National Guard. He was discharged in 1954 as a Staff Sargent.

Don met the love of his life, Norene Burrow, at a Church hayride in 1951. They were married on August 17, 1952, in La Crosse and spent 58 amazing years together until Norene’s death in 2011. They created many memories and made many friends throughout their lives. Don and Norene have been reunited in Heaven and are watching over us.

In 1948, Don worked at Shehan’s Grocery Store. He then went on to work at Allis Chalmers in the early 50’s. After Allis Chalmers, he worked as a manager at the Great Surplus Store in Antigo, Wisconsin. In 1960, Don and Norene worked as house parents for the La Crosse Home for Children on Losey BLVD until 1968. After this he worked at Freddies Market, as a meat cutter until 1984. Don then went to work for Cub Foods as a meat cutter and head sausage maker until his retirement in 2002.

In Don’s retirement he enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. He also enjoyed spending time outside gardening and fishing. Some of his other enjoyments were cooking, canning, coloring, and coin collecting. In 2009, Don and Norene moved with their daughter Lisa and her family to Tennessee, where grandkids Jimmy and Nellie helped take care of their grandparents.

Memorials can be sent to Lisa Dohve at 212 Bluewater CT, La Vergne, Tennessee 37086. Monies will be used for yearly gravesite flower upkeep. Graveside visitation and service will be at a later date. We will update when finalized.