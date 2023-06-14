ARCADIA, Fla. — Donald Leroy Scott, age 80, of Arcadia, Florida, (formerly Boyceville, Wisconsin) passed away on May 30, 2023, at Port Charlotte care and rehab center battling Alzheimer’s.

Don was born in Baraboo, Wisconsin, and grew up in Menomonie, Wisconsin. He joined the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. After his tour he returned home and met his love of his life, Mary Knopps. They were married Dec. 6, 1969, working several jobs until taking over Mary’s family dairy and sheep farm. They were blessed with two beautiful sons. Don loved to deer hunt, fish and all out door activities. They all enjoyed vacationing and camping as a family.

Don and Mary retired and started being snowbirds to Florida. They did lots of traveling all over and took several trips to Alaska to Salmon fish on the copper river. They decided they really loved to be in Florida so they decided to make Arcadia there final destination.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary Scott Knopps, and many family members and friends. Don is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Ida Scott; brother, Bob Scott; sons: Sgt. Donald Scott Jr. and Andrew Scott.

He was a loving husband, father and funny jokester. He will truly forever be missed.