CALEDONIA, MN—Donald Link, age 83, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, at St. Mary’s Holy Family, with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a prayer service and sharing of memories at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the funeral Saturday at the church. A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.