TOMAH — Donald Lyle Forsythe, 72, of Tomah died Monday, July 23, 2018, at the King Veterans Home in King, Wis.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 30, at the First United Methodist Church, 1105 Butts Ave. The Rev. Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.