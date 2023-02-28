CHIPPEWA FALLS—Donald M. “Tick” Schulz, age 89, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at home under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Don was born to Rheinhart and Sylvia (Beaudoin) Schulz on December 30, 1933, in Chippewa Falls.

Don proudly served his country with the US Army until his Honorable Discharge in 1958. He had been a partner in Schulz Brothers Grocery and worked at Leinenkugel’s Brewery for 32 years until his retirement in 1999. Don married Darlene “DeDe” Johnson on October 7, 1961, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. They were then members of Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Tick was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Leinies Light.

He is survived by his sons, Bill (Dotty), Steve, and Jim “Whitey”; daughter, Sandy (Cory); six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Leo (Cindy); and sister, Ruth “Bunny”.

Don was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Edward (Millie), John (Edna) and Richard (Judy); sisters, Bernice (Jim), Fern (Tom), and Lillian (Lloyd); and brother-in-law Bill Beaudette.

The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2nd, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., with a public prayer vigil beginning at 6:30. The funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3rd, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 117 Allen St., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the mass at church. Fr. Brandon Guenther will be officiating. The interment will be in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Chippewa Foundation of Chippewa County, Inc., P.O. Box 153, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel is serving the family.

