SPARTA—Donald Robert Carson, age 65 of Sparta, WI, passed away at home on February 5, 2023, with his family by his side. Donald was born in Monterey Bay, CA, at Fort Ord Army Post, on June 11, 1957. To Hilda (Hastings) and Donald Carson. He lived on many military basses. He grew up in Genoa, WI, moved to Viroqua, WI, and later moved closer to his daughter and lived in Sparta, WI. He graduated from DeSoto High School in 1975.

Donald was a member of the Army National Guard for 11 years at Ft. McCoy and a year with the Onalaska National Guards. Donald was a man of many traits and worked in many different industries. He worked in tobacco fields for many years; also worked at Sime Furniture, and Smidt Motors in Viroqua, WI; and later when he moved to Sparta, he began working at Northern Engraving and retired in 2018.

Donald had many hobbies and interests, hunting, fishing kayaking/ canoeing. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers (his favorite sports team). He also enjoyed a good card game of euchre, 500 rummy, solitary, online casino games and scratch off lottery tickets. Donald appreciated times with his friends, playing on pool leagues in Viroqua, WI. He liked to garden, and his favorite flower was the geranium. Donald loved cats, especially his special cat, Tanner.

Donald enjoyed spending time with his stepdaughter and his step-nieces. He looked forward to cooking for family on holidays and at special get-togethers. But time spent with his granddaughter and daughter were his most cherished moments.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Heather (Wil) Williams of Sparta WI, granddaughter, Valerie (Dominic) Hogenkamp of Sparta, WI; and stepdaughter, Kathy Buxton; siblings, Charlene Hirschuber of La Crosse, WI, Deb (Michael) Cade of Starbuck, WA, Jody (Roy) Carson of Viroqua, WI, Randy (Vicki) Carson of Holmen, WI, Ricky (Nancy) Carson of Westby, WI, Raymond (Jodi) Carson of Holmen, WI, and Lori (Paul) Lutz of La Crosse, WI; 11 nieces and nephews, two step-nieces, Jen and Andrea; special friend, Barb Halverson; the best little buddy, Tanner, his feline friend.

Donald was preceded in death by his mom Hilda (Hastings) Carson; grandparents, Ivan, and Nora Hastings; ex-wife, Betty Carson Buxton; and his grandson, Alex Carson.

Funeral Services with full military honors, will be held Friday, March 3, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta, WI. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery in Genoa, WI. The Torkelson Funeral Home, 1132 Angelo Rd., Sparta, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements.

