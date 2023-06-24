Donald Sylvester Fiegen, 90, formerly of La Crescent, MN, died June 18, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. He was born on November 16, 1932, to Sylvester and Agnes (Bowar) Fiegen in Dell Rapids, SD. After serving as a mechanic for the US Navy during the Korean War, he married Marlene Pierret of Garretson, SD, on October 6, 1956. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering while starting his family of three boys, Mark, Greg and Brian, and running a small business. In 1965, Don moved his family to La Crescent to start a career at The Trane Company. Over 30 years, he provided a stream of ingenious solutions to manufacturing engineering challenges. He extended this penchant for novel mechanical devices during his retirement by designing and building contraptions for the use and amusement of himself, his kids, and his grandkids. Don, along with Marlene, spread his love of ballroom dancing through local dance clubs, community education classes, and a dance floor in their basement.
Don’s surviving family includes: his wife of 66 years; a sister; a brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; three children; nine grandchildren (all married) and 22 great-grandchildren.
Schumacher Kish Funeral Home will hold a visitation on Wednesday, June 28, 5:00-7:00 p.m. in La Crescent, with the rosary prayed after. Reverend John L. Evans III will officiate a funeral Mass on Thursday, June 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. There will be a visitation one hour before Mass and lunch in the school cafeteria after. More detailed information and a complete obituary can be found at schumacher-kish.com. The family prefers that any memorials be sent to either Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Donald’s family would like to express their sincere thank you to the entire staff at Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center for their wonderful care and support.