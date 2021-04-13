Donald W. “Don” Hutschenreuter, 79, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse. He was born on June 9, 1941 in La Crosse to Henry and Caroline (Krause) Hutschenreuter. After high school, Don worked at State Bank with his dad for a few years. He then worked at La Crosse Rubber Mills until retirement. Don collected train sets, and enjoyed fishing with his dog, Skip.

He is survived by his sister Beatrice Foellmi along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law Dick (Joann) Hutschenreuter and a sister and brother-in-law Carol (Russell) Hembd.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor David Leistekow will officiate. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.