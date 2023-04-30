LA CROSSE — Donald William Moen, 90, of La Crosse, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Eagle Crest South. He was born on February 27, 1933, in Green Bay, Wis., to William Deilke and Janice Stellflue. He was adopted by Jorgen Moen in La Crosse, Wis., on October 19, 1946.

He attended Aquinas High School and Western Technical College. He married Beverly Kjos on November 1, 1952. Together, they had four children and were later divorced. He married Joan Storck on November 21, 1975, in Winona, Minn. Joan passed away on October 22, 2008.

Don spent most of his time working life in the insurance business as an all lines adjuster. He also was a licensed insurance agent.

He is survived by two sons: Steven (Kim) of La Crosse, Michael (Nikki) of Holmen; one daughter, Judy (Ken) Olsen of La Crosse; one granddaughter, Stephanie (Dan) Bornitz; and two great-grandchildren: Micah and Kendall.

He would like to be remembered as someone who stood up for what he believed in.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; daughter, Darlene; and his parents.

Per Don's wishes, private family services are going to be held, with burial to take place next to his wife in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Eagle Crest South for the care they gave Donald.

