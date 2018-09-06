KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Donald Wayne Van Gundy, 92, of Kissimmee passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.
He was born in Money Creek Township, Minn., the son of Carl and Luellen Van Gundy, and moved to Kissimmee in 2014 from Houston, Minn. Donald was a retired farmer, feed salesman and postal carrier. He was a member of the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston, he served on the church council, was a member of the Houston district school board and a member of the Good Samaritan Golf Association. Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Unit with honor and distinction.
Donald was happily married and raised a family with his loving wife, La Von, for 63 years before she passed in 2011; he was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold Van Gundy. Donald is survived by his companion, Lillian Bledsoe of Kissimmee; sons, Scott Van Gundy, Lee Van Gundy; daughters, Jan Van Pavelka (Ken Pavelka), Connie Lazor (Joe); brothers, Wesley Van Gundy (Dorothy), Francis Van Gundy (Shirley), Junior Carl Van Gundy (Donna), Robert Van Gundy (Laurel), Al Van Gundy (deceased wife Loretta), Larry Van Gundy (Patty); sisters, Lois Quillin (deceased husband Donald), Judy Mrachek (Steve); sister-in-law, Dolores Van Gundy (deceased husband Harold, his oldest brother); three grandsons and four great-grandchildren and another due in December; brother-in-law, Jerry Summers (Marilyn) of Boise, Idaho; many nieces and nephews and their families and friends. Pallbearers will be Donald’s grandsons, Bradley, Jeffrey, and Ryan Van Gundy.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Cross of Christ Church in Houston, with visitation starting at noon. Military honors will be provided by the Houston American Legion Post 121 immediately following the service. Burial will be held at Money Creek Cemetery. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, Houston, is assisting the family.