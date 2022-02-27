 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald X. Logelin

LA CROSSE — Donald X. Logelin, age 98, of La Crosse passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Tomah, WI.

Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St, Winona. Pastor Jacob Eichers of Faith Lutheran Church, La Crosse, will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. A luncheon and reception will be held at the funeral home following the burial.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News