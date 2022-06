VIROQUA—Donna Berg, 94, of Viroqua, died on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in rural Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the prayer service. A complete obituary will be published when it is available. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.