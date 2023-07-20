ONALASKA—Donna E. Guepfer, 63, of Onalaska, WI, died on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Please join the family for a celebration of Donna’s life on Wednesday, July 26th from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. in the South Ballroom of the La Crosse Center. A brief program will be held at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be used to establish a scholarship in Donna’s memory. To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.