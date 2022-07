LA CROSSE — Donna H. Amundson, 88, of La Crosse passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Hillview Healthcare Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Private family burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www. schumacher-kish.com.