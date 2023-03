LA CRESCENT, MN—Donna Jean Harkness, 84, of La Crescent, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main Street, La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.