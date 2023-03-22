LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Donna Jean Harkness, 84, of La Crescent, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate, and burial will be in the Crucifixion Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.