BLOOMER, Wis. — Donna Joy Knutson of Bloomer, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home.

She was born Aug. 15, 1942, in Englewood, California, and spent most of her childhood growing up in Ortonville, Minnesota.

She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Connie Hasslen of Ortonville; and her husband of 51 years, Donald Knutson.

Donna met Don in 1958 while riding on a bus to a basketball game. He told her a stupid joke, and she was hooked. They dated for 5½ years before they were married on Sept. 1, 1963, at First Methodist church in Ortonville. They lived in several places including Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Buffalo and Worthington, Minnesota, before settling in Chippewa Falls. After graduating from Ortonville High, Donna attended Methodist-Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, Minnesota, receiving a degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse full and part time for 44 years. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Chippewa Falls from 1975 until her retirement as an RN in the obstetrics department. She loved helping to bring new life into the world, teaching new parents how to care for their child and watching them bond with their new baby. This brought her years of joy. She assisted in the births of hundreds of babies during her career. Donna loved to travel, she visited many places in the world, but the place her and Don loved to visit the most was Maui. They spent three weeks there whale watching and walking the beaches every year. She also loved spending time with her growing family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As a mother, Donna was generous, loving and kind. As busy as she was, she always made time for her two sons, Darren and Derek. She taught her boys at an early age to dream big and that persistence was the difference between success and failure.

Survivors include her sister, Jill (Ned) Nippoldt of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Dan (Ardell) Hasslen of Ortonville; sons: Darren (Leanne) Knutson of Bloomer, and Derek (Jennifer) Knutson of Frankfort, Illinois; five grandchildren: Kristine Knutson of New Auburn, Wisconsin, Jessica (Ross) Waldofski of New Auburn, Nicole Knutson of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Emily (Dylan) Knutson of Frankfort, Illinois, Connor Knutson of Frankfort, Illinois; three great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Avery and Bryce; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be held at a later date at Eidskog Cemetery in Big Stone County, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Donna can be directed to the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.pedersonvolker.com.