Donna Joy (Parker) Polizzi, age 88, formerly of Mather, Wisconsin, passed away November 22, 2022. She was born the oldest of 18 children to Donald and Leona Parker on April 7, 1934 in Mather, Wisconsin. After graduating from Tomah High School she headed to the big city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she began her career as a supervisor for the telephone company. It was in Milwaukee where she met her husband, Johnny Polizzi. To this union, 5 boys were born. Twins who lived only a few days and Joe, Tony and Kevin. Donna lived a life of elegance and was a role model to her siblings. She and her family enjoyed many adventures together until Johnny's passing on June 23, 2009. Although Donna spent half her life battling cancer, her most cherished role was that of a devoted mother and faithful companion. She loved the family get-togethers and looked forward to talking with everyone. Her gracious presence will be deeply missed. She is survived by her three sons: Joe (granddaughters, Erica and Dawn) of West Bend, WI, Tony of Phoenix, AZ, and Kevin (wife, Lien) of Browntown, WI; siblings: Delores James of Utah, Verlin (Marion) of Redgranite, WI, Norma (John) Lyman of West Bend, WI, Larry (Elizabeth) of Hartford, WI, Carol Schulz of Milwaukee, WI, Shirley (Clinton) Meacham of Tomah, WI, Sharon (Bill) Lorenz of Colgate, WI, Cindy Fagan of Withee, WI, Mary Kay (Dan) Overby of Horseshoe Bend, AR, Linda (Bill) Meyer of Ozark, AL, Rita (Pat) Cunningham of Rochester, MN, Pattie (Lewis) Libbey of Tomah, WI, Dennis (Tammy) of Tomah, WI, Denise (Greg) Hendersen of Tomah, WI, and Alan of Altamont, KS; and a sister-in-law, Sally Parker of Milwaukee, WI. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Leona Parker; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: twin infant sons; husband, John; brothers: Edward Parker and Donald Parker, Jr.; and brothers-in-law: Link Rixie, Robert James and Dan Fagan. The family will hold a Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2023. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Mather, Wisconsin.