ONALASKA — Donna Kay Betthauser, age 74, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, of a stroke at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born Dec. 27, 1946, to Maynard and Alda Jasperson. She married Don Betthauser on May 16, 1970, in Viroqua.

Donna enjoys all forms of exercise. Going to the YMCA, golfing with friends and most of all walking, usually 4 feet ahead of Bev. She spent many hours caring for her garden and backyard. She loved going on day trips, shopping with her sister as well as her annual trips traveling with Don. She especially looked forward to weekly Sunday meals with her son Troy and Don and also pizza every Wednesday night with family. Donna was employed at the dialysis unit at Gundersen Clinic for 40 years. She also worked part-time at JC Penny’s for 20 years in the shoe department.

Donna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Don Betthauser; her son, Troy Betthauser; and grand dog, Honey. She is further survived by her sister, Bev (Mike) Kratt; brother, Roger (Suzanne) Jasperson; sisters in-law, Charlotte Mortz, Rose Betthauser, and Mary (Butch) Benson; brother in-law, Fred Betthauser; aunt, Ardelle Doering; and uncle, Wayne Jasperson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Maynard and Alda Jasperson; and mother in-law, Helen Betthauser; and many aunts, uncles and brothers and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, but are most grateful to the diabetes team, the dietary team, and the palliative care unit. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association of La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.