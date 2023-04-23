LA CROSSE — Donna L. (Welch) Ritter, 93, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Monday April 3, 2023, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse.

Madonna (Donna) Leonette Welch was born at her family home in Lansing, Iowa, on May 27, 1929, to Leo T. and Anna (Laughlin) Welch. She was the oldest of six children who all learned the value of hard work on the family farm. She attended a one room school house before making the big move to St. Patrick's High School in Waukon, Iowa, where she graduated in 1947.

After high school she moved to La Crosse where she worked at the A&P grocery store. It was while working there that she met her future husband, Robert A. Ritter. They married on May 8, 1954, at St. Wenceslaus church in La Crosse.

She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and had the good fortune of traveling to Ireland on three different occasions. The trip in 2002 was especially memorable as it included all her brothers and sisters. She also thoroughly enjoyed and looked forward to her winter visits to Arizona. Her sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Jack Kaufman, generously hosted her each winter for as many as 6-8 weeks.

She enjoyed traveling to wherever a special event was occurring. Weddings, graduations, family and school reunions, athletic and musical events where her grandchildren participated. Her grandsons and great-granddaughter were her pride and joy.

She is survived by a daughter, Leanne (Mark) Bentzen of La Crosse; a son, Mark (Karen) Ritter of Onalaska; four grandsons: Joshua Bentzen of Pittsburgh, Chris (Kori) Bentzen of La Crosse, Tom Ritter of Golden, Colo., Nolan (Katie) Ritter of La Crosse; a great-granddaughter, Elsie Rose Bentzen. She is further survived by three sisters: Anita Welch of La Crosse, Elaine (Jack) Kaufman of Sun City, Ariz., Sister Leanne Welch of Dubuque, Iowa; one brother, Denis (Marlene) Welch of Lansing, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert A. Ritter; and a brother, Wayne Welch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Mary, Mother of the Church in La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse. Friends may call for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the start of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Aquinas Schools Foundation, Mary Mother of the Church, or a charity of your choice.

A very special thank you to the Mayo 7th floor nursing staff for their kindness, compassion, and excellent care of mom during her time with them.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.