Manasha, Wis. — Donnalee, 90, passed away peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019, at Garden View Assisted Living.
Donna was born June 15, 1928, in Comanche, Okla., to John Rogers and Mary Knox. On July 11, 1946, she married the love of her life, Victor E. Navrestad in Centralia, Ill. They lived in Viroqua their entire married life, where they raised two sons, Rodney and Robert. Donna was a secretary at the middle school in Viroqua, for many years until her retirement. After retirement she and Vic worked on compiling the history of Viroqua, which was published in a beautiful book following Vic’s death.
After Vic’s passing in 2003, Donna moved to the Fox Valley, to be near Rod and Penny. She resided at Touchmark until moving to Garden View in 2013. She met many wonderful people through the years and enjoyed playing games and cards.
She is survived by Rodney and Penny Navrestad of Appleton, Wis., their children, Lucas (Katrina) and Josie. Also survived by Robert and Patti Navrestad of Galesville, their children, Joshua, Daniel and Vicki. There are several great-grandchildren; as well as one sister-in-law, Ethel Rogers; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers; and one sister.
A private service for the immediate family was held at Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home in Little Chute, Wis., Friday morning, June 7. Burial will be in the Asbury-Zion Cemetery, rural Viroqua, at a later date. As per Vic and Donna’s request, their ashes will be co-mingled so that their earthly remains may spend eternity together, while they rejoice in heaven.
Rod and I would like to thank the caregivers at Garden View for your many years of attention to Donnalee, with special thanks to Ann Coyle. You came in to our lives when we desperately needed you. To Heartland Hospice, you are my rock for now and my future. Bless you Nicole.