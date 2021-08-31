Donna M. Crane, age 79, of Dublin passed away August 27, 2021 at her residence. Born June 6, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio. 1960 graduate of Dublin High School. After high school graduation Donna worked as stenographer for the State of Ohio.

During her marriage to Larry, they moved to Mentor, Ohio; Rockford, IL and Irvine, CA for his job. While living in California, she received her RN degree. During her nursing career she worked for St. Jude’s, Kaiser Permanente, Western Medical Center in California and Ohio State University’s Dodd Hall. Throughout her career, she enjoyed providing loving care to children with special care needs. Member of St. Brendan the Navigator Church of Hilliard.

Preceded in death by parents: William M. and Dorothy (Klueg) Thomas; sister: Nancy Vowell; brother-in-law: George Nichols. Survived by devoted husband of 58 years: Lawrence A. “Larry” Crane, whom she married February 9, 1963 at St. Brendan Catholic Church by her Uncle, Father Fred Klueg, a Dominican Priest; children: Norman (Sharon) Crane, Kymberly (Joe) Koehler, Keith (Laurie) Crane; grandchildren: Kiersten (Vance) Gustin, Jayden Crane, Kenna, Jay and Shane Koehler, Matthew, Zachary, Annabeth Crane; sister: Bonnie Nichols; brothers: William (Linda) Thomas, Jr., Robert (Sue) Thomas; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from Noon – 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021 with the funeral service following at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, Ohio. Burial Dublin Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.