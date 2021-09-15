Donna M. Pedretti

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Holmen. Fr. John Parr will officiate and burial will be in Farmington Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen and again at the church on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.