ONALASKA—Donna M Pedretti, 86, of Onalaska passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at her home.

She was born in La Crosse on August 24, 1935 to Donald and Myrtle (Iverson) Melde. Donna married Keith Roberts and he preceded her in death at the age of 31. She then married Francis Pedretti and he preceded her in death.

Donna was one of a kind. She valued family above all. Her happiest days were when she was surrounded by her children and their families. For her, nothing could beat the feeling of holding a newborn baby, even after all the babies she had raised herself. Most people knew what a great mother she was but didn’t know the many other talents that she had. She was a skilled writer, an artist, and a college graduate at age 50 with 2 majors. It was important to her that her children and grandchildren understood the value of getting an education as well.

She was a gardener and loved the daisy most of all, comparing herself to have the strength of a daisy. She loved to bake and taught all of her children and grandchildren the art of making bread. Her cinnamon rolls were a family favorite.