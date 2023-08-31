CASHTON—Donna M. Urbanek, 86, of Cashton, died Monday, August 28, 2023 at Benedictine Manor in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bangor. Burial will be in the First Portland Lutheran Cemetery, rural Cashton.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

