ELKHART, Ind. — Donna M. Weigel, 80, passed away March 20, 2023, at Eastlake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 21, 1942, in La Crosse to Edwin and Leona (Wuensch) Zietlow. On Feb. 18, 1967, she married Dennis Weigel; he survives along with two children, Dawn (Ted) Miller and Daniel Weigel. Also surviving are six siblings, Paula (David) Hilby, Barbara (Richard) Konrad, Joseph (Kathy) Zietlow, Karla (Tim) Weihrauch, Robert (Judy) Zietlow, Geralyn Zietlow and numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Richard Zietlow and Edwin Zietlow.