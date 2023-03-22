ELKHART, Ind. — Donna M. Weigel, 80, passed away March 20, 2023, at Eastlake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 21, 1942, in La Crosse to Edwin and Leona (Wuensch) Zietlow. On Feb. 18, 1967, she married Dennis Weigel; he survives along with two children, Dawn (Ted) Miller and Daniel Weigel. Also surviving are six siblings, Paula (David) Hilby, Barbara (Richard) Konrad, Joseph (Kathy) Zietlow, Karla (Tim) Weihrauch, Robert (Judy) Zietlow, Geralyn Zietlow and numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Richard Zietlow and Edwin Zietlow.
Donna was a member of the Edwardsburg Conservation Club, St. Thomas the Apostle Church and in her spare time enjoyed birdwatching. She loved her family wholeheartedly and will be deeply missed. Per her wishes, cremation will take place and their will be no services. Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.