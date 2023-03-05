Donna Mae (Kane) Blank, 92, passed away peacefully, on March 1, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, in La Crosse. Donna was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing. She was born November 1, 1930, in Prairie du Chien to Donald and Agnes (Leary) Kane, of Lynxville, Wis.

Donna attended a one room school until 6th grade, and then went to school in Seneca. In June of 1947, after high school graduation, her family moved to La Crosse where she worked in the office of S.S. Kresge for five years.

On October 22, 1949, she married Henry Blank at St. John's Catholic Church. Donna loved being a mother and homemaker. After her seven children were all in school, she worked twelve years at the La Crosse Country Club, retiring at the age of 50.

Holidays were always spent at the Blank family home. Christmases were always very special, which meant baking ten different kinds of cookies, a 20-pound turkey with fixings, and giving numerous gifts. In later years, when Donna was no longer able to host Christmas, it was moved to Donah and Jeff Callaway's home, where many memories were made. Also, Donna had such a love for all kittens and cats, from her times as a little girl, to the strays that showed up in her yard, and then the visiting kittens at the care center.

Besides raising their seven children, Henry and Donna always had room for more. In different years, they welcomed these youngsters into their home, Terry S., Donna T., Jodi B., and Allyson K.

Donna is survived by her children: Thomas (Susan) Blank, Diane (Gary) Theodorski, Timothy (special friend, Jane) Blank, Terry (Jill) Blank, William Blank, Barbara Seidel, and Jane (Tony) Frick; grandchildren: Theron (Rebecca) Blank, Nicole (Frank) Blank, Donah (Jeff) Callaway, Dayna Stout, John (Melinda) Theodorski, Todd Blank, Brian (Kristen) Blank, Gregory Seidel, Timothy Seidel, Adam (Jordan) Frick, Alex (Brittani) Frick, and Alyssa Frick; great-grandchildren: Ashli (Tyler), Amber, Tori (Nathan), Jessica, Parker, Evelyn, Andrew, Elle, Mavrik, Lily, Otto, Jahla, Livia, Stephen, Lucas, and Frankie.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Agnes Kane; her husband, Henry Blank (2004); her sister, Joyce and husband, Leroy Lachman; her brother, Norman and his wife, Maxine Kane; brother, Jerry Kane; Amanda Blank and Devin Johnson.

Thank you to all the folks at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center for their wonderful care and helping Donna feel at home. Also, thank you to Mayo Health System Rochester and La Crosse for their many years of taking care of Donna.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th Street S. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate, with burial to take place in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will also be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at Church on Saturday.

