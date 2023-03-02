LA CROSSE—Donna Mae Blank, 91, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary will follow.
LA CROSSE—Donna Mae Blank, 91, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary will follow.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.