LA CROSSE — Donna Mae Clarkin, 85, of La Crosse, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Madison, S.D. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until noon Thursday, May 25, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse followed by a committal service at St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery.

Donna Mae (Sorenson) Clarkin was born on July 26, 1937, in Flandreau, South Dakota, to Einer “Swede” and Anna (Braun) Sorenson. She grew up and received her education graduating from Flandreau High School in 1955. Upon graduation, Donna attended Saint Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse, graduating in 1958. She then went on to work in oncology at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital and St. Ann’s Hospital in La Crosse for over 35 years.

She was united in marriage to William James Clarkin of La Crosse in Flandreau, S.D., in May of 1959, to this union the couple was blessed with two children.

Donna is survived by her children; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Clarkin; parents, Einer and Anna Sorenson; and brothers: Ronald and Monte Sorenson.