Donna Mae (Hurtz) Leis

Donna was born April 23, 1933, in the Township of Portland to George and Regina (Weber) Hurtz.

Donna went to Clements grade school and graduated from Cashton High School. Donna was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Paul G. Leis on April 4, 1951, at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Middle Ridge. As a couple they both had a passion to be dairy farmers. As a devoted wife and mother, she was an early riser, a farmer, a gardener, and an incredible cook and baker. No one could ever resist her Saturday morning fresh-made bread and preserves. She was the Town of Portland Treasurer for many years. She was always a ready volunteer for the many activities of her church — and a stalwart for the annually successful Sauerkraut Supper.

Her greatest passion was her ever-growing family. The legacy of her love of family is in multiple forms from the many beautiful quilts she made for graduations, weddings, and births to their “party house” which was built specifically and is being used for the many celebrations of a very large family, (which numbers well over 100 descendants—and ever-growing — at the time of her passing.) Donna and Paul enjoyed a “Sunday drive” on any day of the week. They were always ready for a good game of cards.

Donna’s husband, Paul, passed away 2009 after 58 years of marriage. Donna and Paul raised 11 children, Rodney M. (Karen) Leis of Houston, Texas, Diane (Dave) Schwarz of Cashton, Dennis (Karen) Leis of Sparta, Steve (Sue) Leis of Sparta, Michelle (Robert) Brown of Cashton, Greg (Julie) Leis of Cashton, Laurel (Ken) Gotz of St. Joseph Ridge, Bridget (Mark) Mlsna of Cashton, Thomas ( Corrine) Leis of Sparta, Kelly (Jane) Leis of Cashton, and Christine (Steve) Roberts of La Crescent, MN.

She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren: Stephanie(Guy) Mouton, Adrianne Micheletto, Karly Anderson, Grace (Reid) Anderson, Sara (Kit) Cook, David (Heidi) Schwarz, Jesse (Lindsi) Schwarz, Becky (Keith) Hemmersbach, Matthew Leis (deceased), Melody (Jim) Mercer, Michael (Kindra) Leis, Mandy (Skylar) Holzhausen, Chastity (Dustin) Evanstad , Gabe (Beth) Leis, Tony (Holly) Brown, Adam (Amanda) Brown, Scott (Katy) Brown, Chad Leis, Jeremy (Chelsey ) Leis, Ashley (Blaine) Sondreal, Rob(Cassie) Gotz, Sandra Gotz, Eric (Kari )Mlsna, Charlie Jessica) Mlsna, Tyler (Jessica) Mlsna, Hailey Leis, Austin Leis (deceased), Vanessa Leis, Morganne ( Nick Roepke) Leis, and Mitchell Roberts.

“Great Grandma” will be missed by Colette and Claire Mouton, Gavin and Isabella Micheletto, Ryder, Nash, Chance, and Kason Anderson, Ethan, Aiden, Quinn and Ellery Cook, Vincent, Adelaide and Elise Schwarz, Isaac, Faith, Noah, Graham, Harrison, and Ireland Hemmersbach, Bradley and Audrina Schwarz, Mason Leis, Adrianna and Noelle Holzhausen, Devan (Sadie) and Dawson Mashak, Madeline, Addison, Hayden and Gage Leis, Vivian , Aeden, Owen and Adele Trautlein, Madisyn and Brooklyn Brown, Clara and Ella (deceased) Brown, Avery, Aaron and Tammi Leis, Lucas, Annie and Lacey Gotz, Logan, Brycen, and Jordan Sondreal. Alekzander, and Aliandra Gotz, Parker, Jacobi, Brinley, Edison, and Belamy Mlsna, Rylan, Zoe, Porter and Baby Mlsna with one more great-grandbaby due in February 2023. Donna’s great-great-grandchildren: Delannie and Paisely Mashak.

Donna perpetually joins her husband, Paul Leis; parents, George and Regina Hurtz; sister, Laureta Hurtz; brothers-in-law: Richard Reget, Herbert Leis, Walter Leis, James Leis, and Glenn Whitehead; and her grandchildren: Mathew and Austin Leis, and great-granddaughter, Ella Brown. Donna is survived by Eunice Reget, Cletus (Marilyn) Hurtz, Quentin (Gloria) Hurtz, Carol Riley, and Sonja (Pat) Goerg. Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Great-Great-Grandma Leis will be dearly missed. She left a couple of quotes she specifically provided to be shared upon her passing. “God Bless You. Put on the Coffee. Life has been good to me.” Then, as a token of her wit and wisdom to her descendants, “Don’t take any wooden nickels.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, Middle Ridge, WI. Father Biju Chennala Kunjukutty will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Donna’s family wishes to sincerely thank the Eagle Crest South and Gundersen Lutheran Hospice staff who have taken exceptional care of their mother over these last years, as well as Fr. Biju for his regular pastoral visits.

Donna was a humble, strong, and faithful servant to her faith. This scripture is most poignant of Donna Leis, The Wife of Noble Character, Proverbs 31: Verses 10 – 31.