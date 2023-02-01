Donna Mae Joyce Novak, 90, of Lakeland, Florida, died on Jan. 22, 2023, at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland.

She was born to parents Fannie and James Halverson, on Dec. 11, 1932, in their rural home in Arland Township, Wisconsin, and the youngest of six children. Life was quite different than today's world. The whole family worked on the farm doing the chores that needed to be done. They moved, in later years, to a larger farm purchased from her grandparents. Donna walked a rural road to a one-room schoolhouse for the first eight grades, then rode a bus to high school. She always had a lot of friends and would often bring one home to her already overworked mother to care for. Her mother would say, “Now, Donna, don't bring anyone home tonight,” but at the end of the day, she would often see her coming over the hill with yet another friend.

In May 1951, Donna married Charles Stokke. They were married for 26 years and blessed with three wonderful children. Donna worked at a rural electric cooperative while the children were growing up and caring for her aging parents. The next move was to Menomonie, Wisconsin, a work advancement for her husband.

Later she met Adolph Novak through a family friend and fell in love. They were married at the Alliance Church in Menomonie in June 1979. After Donna and Al retired, they moved to Lake Wales, Florida, into a new home they had built. They thoroughly enjoyed that home — entertaining all their many friends and family for dinners, etc. In 2000, they moved to Carpenters Home Estates, a continuing care community in Lakeland, Florida.

They would return to Wisconsin each year to visit friends and attend family reunions. In August 2004, having just visited family, they were involved in a car accident. Her husband, Al, was killed instantly, and Donna was seriously injured. Her injuries required that she be air-lifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. With much care, love and support, she began to recover and returned to her apartment at the Estates. She lived there for 22 years, enjoying every day and never forgetting all God had done for her.

Donna will be remembered for the love and care she lavished on her many friends — a habit that began when she was very young. As evidence of that, she was often called the “cookie lady” by her friends. Each year for over 50 years, she spent many hours baking and preparing beautiful trays of sweet treats, which she sent off to family and friends. Friends of special note included Charles Ladendorf, who she was privileged to know and to love and care for until his death. Later, she met Clemens Schrock, and they were devoted companions for years, enjoying spending time together and supporting one another.

Donna enjoyed a strong and enduring faith throughout her life. That faith sustained her during hard times and provided a joy easily detectable from her glowing face and sunny smile. She was a committed member of several church homes over the years in the various places she lived. Each of those experiences strengthened her faith, provided a solid base of support and offered her many opportunities to demonstrate what it means to live as a Christian. Her final church home was Victory Church, and she dearly loved all the staff and the many friends she met there.

She truly lived a full and purposeful life and today is joyfully surrounded by many family members and friends in God's embrace.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her son Michael Charles Stokke, grandchildren Jeffrey Novak, infant Erin Hope Novak, brothers Martin, infant Robert and Kenneth, and sisters Bernice and Grace. Donna was the last living member of her immediate family.

Donna is survived by her children, Dawn Renee Ullrich (Lee) of Livingston, Montana, Sue Stokke of Franklin, Tennessee, and Steven Paul Stokke (Regina) of Elk Mound, Wisconsin; stepchildren, Michael and Linda Novak of Jacksonville, Florida; Michael and Verna Fields of Jacksonville, Florida; Dennis and Beth Novak of Wellborn, Florida, and Dr. Russell and Elizabeth Novak of Sarasota, Florida, plus 16 grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held on Jan. 25, 2023, at Victory Church Chapel. Burial followed on Jan. 25, 2023, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, Donna's wishes were that donations be given to Victory Church Adult Plus Ministries, P.O. Box 90489, in Lakeland, Florida, 33804, to sustain the important work done that she enjoyed by attending this chapel every Friday for many years.

