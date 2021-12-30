Donna Mae Kreibich, age 81, lost her battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was born on April 12, 1940 to Michael Ole and Lula Bell (Cantrell) Mitley of La Crosse, WI. She attended La Crosse Central High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart Gerald “Jerry” Kreibich Sr. They were united in marriage at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on January 17, 1959. Together they raised their three children: Jerry, Tammy, and Lisa in La Crosse.

Donna was a lively, spirited, mother and grandmother who over the years enjoyed spending time with her family, attending country music events, and playing practical jokes on her family. She always took great joy each year decorating her home and yard with planters full of flowers, rocks, and special decorations that she collected from her many road trips and craft sales. No shopping trip was complete without a good meal and piece of pie, chocolate silk and apple were her favorite!

Throughout the years Donna took on many job roles. In her early years, her passion was taking care of patients at La Crosse Lutheran Hospital; she enjoyed her time with her patients and co workers. Later, she enjoyed working with the young children at St. Michaels Children’s Home. Her most rewarding job included her “six original” daycare children that she loved dearly.

Later in life, Donna’s most cherished years were spent enjoying time with her eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren will always have precious memories of Noah’s Arc trips, movies, shopping, dance recitals, school events, and spending warm summers in her backyard pool. She was a very active and involved grandmother, leaving her family with many special memories growing up.

She leaves behind her husband Jerry; three children: Jerry (Carol) Kreibich Jr. of West Salem, Tammy (David) Lawrence of La Crosse, and Lisa (Tim) Flock of La Crosse; her eight grandchildren: Jerod (Becky) Kreibich of West Salem, Jessica (Aaron) Paiva of Missouri City, Texas, Sarah (Dylan) Delagrave of Holmen, Angela (Bobby) Raasch of La Crosse, Alicia “Allie” (Bryce) Clark of La Crosse, Kendra (Mike) Severson of Onalaska, Lindsay (Fiance Ben Haller) Flock of Viroqua, and Michael Flock of La Crosse; ten great-grandchildren: Adelyn and Cadence Kreibich, Maria and Clara Paiva, Tessa and Edison Delagrave, Sienna and Emma Raasch, Greyson and Hunter Severson; five sister-in-laws, and two brother-in-laws.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Robert, Willard, Lawrence, Donald, and Michael Mitley; one sister Rosie Strelow. She also was preceded in death by her “loving Sheltie companions”: Brandy, Scotty, and Sammy. Donna was the last remaining sibling of her family.

The family wishes to thank the compassionate care she received from her many care givers; Dr. Christine Miller for her many years of care; and Dr. Mary Bassing in her final years.

Due to Covid 19, a private family gathering with grave side services was held on December 28, 2021. Family celebrated and shared many fond memories of Donna’s life, remembering her “spirited ways.” Schumacher Kish is helping family with arrangements.