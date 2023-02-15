MARQUETTE, Mich. — Donna Mae (Van Damme) Moraska, age 71, of Marquette entered eternal life Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Mill Creek Assisted Living Facility, in the loving, comforting care of her family. Donna Mae (Van Damme) Moraska was born to Francis and Margaret Van Damme of St. Nicholas, Michigan, on May 17, 1951. The oldest of six children, Donna began what was to become a long career in caregiving. She graduated from Rock High School in 1969 and completed a bachelor's degree in nursing at Northern Michigan University in 1973. She excelled as a nurse for hospitals in Iron Mountain, Michigan, and Menomonie, Wisconsin, before spending many years as a nurse, supervisor and director for the public health departments in Eau Claire, Dunn and Pierce counties in western Wisconsin. Always up for a fresh challenge, Donna completed her master's degree in Risk Control and Safety Management at University of Wisconsin-Stout in mid-life and went on to serve as the director of Infection Control at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. As dedicated as Donna was to her professional life, she was fiercely committed to her family and friends. She was a strong role model and mentor to her siblings, the beloved wife of Ronald Bruce Moraska for nearly 50 years and the endlessly proud mother of two daughters. She was a passionate traveler, enjoying many adventures with family and friends and following her daughters in their international studies and field work. She was forever curious about what was around the next bend. Nicknamed "Sunshine" by her husband, she loved sitting in the sun, being active outdoors, gardening and canning, socializing, sewing, dancing, eating chocolate and playing and reading with her granddaughters and great-nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her vibrant smile, bright mind, boundless energy and work ethic, and strength and generosity of spirit.