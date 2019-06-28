WARRENS — Donna R. Jensen, 86, of Warrens passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
She was born Sept. 27, 1932, in Milwaukee, to Thomas and Ruth (Engquist) Surges. Donna was a 1950 graduate of West Division High School in Milwaukee.
When Donna met Roger, he pointed to a chair next to him and said “You sit here,” which began their love story, leading to over 63 years of marriage. They were united in marriage March 20, 1954, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Together they moved to Warrens in 1962, where they owned and operated a cranberry marsh. Donna also held multiple jobs, including office work at the VA in Tomah, the bank in Warrens and Northwest Telephone, now CenturyTel, where she retired. Following their retirements, they enjoyed living in Florida, during the winter months. They also enjoyed many trips together over the years, but their favorite excursion was traveling to the Holy Land of Jerusalem. Donna was a devoted wife, loving mother and exceptional grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her son, Gary (Rhonda) Jensen of Warrens; her daughter, Dawn Oswald of Warrens; grandchildren, Russel Oswald, Andrew Oswald, Teresa (Matthew) Forsberg and Reanna (Bryan) Beck; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Chloe, Luke and Mason Oswald, Abigail, Stella and Natalie Beck and Adrienne and Isaac Forsberg; sister, Mary Kathryn (Ken) Szalai of Palmdale, Calif.; sister-in-law, Ruth Surges; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger; her son-in-law, John “Shorty” Oswald; her brother, Thomas Surges; and her sister, Beverly Orlowski.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 4285 U.S. Hwy. 12, Warrens. Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate. Burial will follow at the Dannavang Cemetery, town of Lincoln. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.