VIROQUA — Donna V. Berg, age 94, of Viroqua, Wis., passed away peacefully at Vernon Manor on June 21, 2022. She was born May 10, 1928, to the late Oscar and Mattie Christianson (Herron) and grew up on a farm in Vernon County — out on “Irish Ridge” west of Viroqua.

She married Fredrick H. Berg on July 4, 1958, at Bethel Lutheran Church, rural Viroqua. They lived in Vernon County and farmed for a brief time. Donna later worked in housekeeping for various parties and then was a longstanding employee at the Bethel Home in Viroqua, finally retiring in September 1999. She enjoyed and took pride in helping with the mission of the facility and serving the many residents there over her years of employment.

Donna was a lifelong resident of the Viroqua area. She spent the majority of her retirement years living in her apartment at Park View Manor, Viroqua. She lived there for over 20 years, and thoroughly enjoyed the comfort, the people, and the close proximity to the “park bowl” for the many baseball games she often attended. She marched through life believing in hard work, family, enjoying her many friends and a good card game of “500,” and was active in her church — Bethel Lutheran, where she was a baptized and served as a member for life. She had a great love for sports, following her son Kevin and his friends (and other players) who were active in school athletics along with men’s softball, frequently traveling throughout the region to attend games multiple times per week for many years. She closely followed the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers as well as other college and pro-sport teams and beyond.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Lisa) of Viroqua; grandchildren: Megan (Eric) Kirking of Holmen, Lucas (Stefanie) Berg of Madison, and Tyler Berg; great-grandchildren: Halide and Brooks Kirking; relatives and close friends. Of very special note/mention is the relative and dearest of friend(s) Sandy Dahl and her wonderful family whom Donna/Mom spent countless hours of precious time with over the years — celebrating births, birthdays, and other special events. She cherished and loved her time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Mattie Christianson; husband, Fredrick Berg; sister, Delores Blusk; along with several sisters and brothers-in-law.

The family would like to send “great thanks” to the staff of Park View Manor Apartment, Bethel Oaks, and Vernon Manor for their care and support to our mother, grandmother, and a grand lady who enjoyed life on earth to the fullest!

Memorials may be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 288, Viroqua, WI, 54665.

A short prayer service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of prayer service. Donna will be laid to rest at the Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.