TOMAH — Donna Wagner, 87, born on February 6, 1934, to John and Ruby (Roscovius) Clay, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. She was confirmed on March 21, 1948, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomah and later united in marriage to Harverd Wagner on October 4,1953, at the same church. She spent her married life on the Wagner family farm south of Tomah. She took great pride in her flower gardens and designing landscape features incorporating trees, bushes, and water. Outside of the home, she was a skilled bookkeeper, worked many years for Burnstad’s and in retirement owned the Victorian Lady gift store in Tomah.

Donna is survived by her daughters: Linda Wagner (Ted Mitiu) of Lakewood, IL, Cindy (Dave) Engstrom; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Swanson Wagner; grandchildren: Kira (Erik) Netzke of Algonquin, IL, Michelle Engstrom (Ryan Christianson) of Minneapolis, Edric Wagner and Annaliese (Konner) Kearney of Madison; two great-grandchildren: Colt and Ayla Netzke; sister, Joyce Bringe; brother, John (Joanie) Clay; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Wagner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harverd; their son, Jon Wagner; sister, Grace Clay; brothers-in-law, Allan Bringe and Maynard Wagner.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 1:00 p.m.at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave, Tomah. Pastor Curtis Backhaus and Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Burial will be in the LaGrange Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from noon until the time of the service.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church or the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta.

A special thanks to the Morrow Memorial Home BridgePath staff and Gundersen Hospice for their loving care of mom.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guidelines for social distancing.