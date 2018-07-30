Donnalee M. Stein, 89, of La Crosse, died Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Onalaska Care Center.
She was born in Tomah, Aug. 11, 1928, to Lee and Agnes (Nolan) Dodsworth. She married Calvin Stein March 30, 1947, in Tomah.
Donnalee loved camping, babysitting for family and friends and having the opportunity to raise her four children. She worked at Desmond’s Formal Wear for many years.
She is survived by one daughter, Diane (Jeff) Tooley, two sons, Ron (Pat) Stein and Bob (Shirley) Stein; seven grandchildren, Troy Stein, Tricia (Aaron) Eibl, Missy Stein, Matt (Christen) Stein, Mallory (Rob) Ahlert, Alex (Amanda) Stein and Joshua (Katie) Tooley; seven great-grandchildren, Austin Stein, Samantha, A.J. and Colleen Eibl, Maya Stein, Calvin Ahlert and William Tooley; one brother, Dean Dodsworth; and many nieces and nephews.
Donnalee was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; her son, Dennis; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Hazel; and her sister, LaVerne Gillette; brother-in-law, Murray Gillette; and sister-in-law, Jean Dodsworth.
A private family service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Bethany Lutheran Homes Hearten House and Bethel Lutheran Church.
