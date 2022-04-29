Donneita Jane Alexander

WARRENS—Donneita Jane (Johnson) Alexander, age 93, of Warrens, Wisconsin, passed away April 14, 2022, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center in Sparta, Wisconsin.

She was born February 16, 1929, to Everett and Gertrude (Davis) Johnson at home on a cranberry marsh in Mather, Wisconsin. She was delivered by a doctor who arrived by horse and cutter because the roads were impassable. She married Albert “Ab” Alexander on November 3, 1945. They were married almost 60 years. To this union four children were born and raised in the Warrens area.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother she always put her family first and took great pride in their lives and accomplishments. This hard-working homemaker went out of her way to make others feel special. She was a member of the Minocqua Order of the Eastern star for 69 years joining when she lived at Manitowish Waters and never transferring her membership.

Her hobbies were many and varied over her lifetime. She cherished her many collections including stained glass pieces of art, Fenton glass, and brooches. She loved nature and enjoyed living out in the country.

She was an avid reader. As a lifelong learner her focus was reading, researching and gathering facts on the subjects she was studying. She owned over 750 books on various subjects. As a historian she enjoyed gathering facts, pictures, newspaper articles and interviewing local people to document the history of the Mather, Norway Ridge and Warrens area. She also did research on the Valley Line Railroad, the cranberry industry, and the Goodyear Lumber Company.

This self-taught woman often made the comment she felt starved for knowledge and true facts. The Tomah Library staff became her best resource. Because she didn’t drive later in life, numerous phone calls were made to discuss what information she needed. They collated and streamlined the information for her. The library staff told her they had learned from her because of her questions. Since her husband died seventeen years ago, Donneita completed the research on 57 different projects/topics.

Donneita is survived by Audrey (Kenneth) Chambers, Albert “Marty” (Kathy) Alexander, Rhea (Tom) Macak, sisters: Gwen Organ and Harriet Yeazle, sister-in-law, Pat Johnson; grandchildren: Lisa (Billy) Singleton, Tracy (Jeff) Brueck, Scott (Renee) Chambers, Stephany (Stuart) Dowson, Fawn Alexander, Danielle (Gabe) Kennedy, Alex (Ashley) Macak; son-in-law, Pete (Barb) Peterson; step grandchildren: Bryan (Mindi) Courtney, Kristen (Dan) McGarry, Kari Courtney (Emmanuel), great-grandchildren: Camielle Corbin, Sadie Singleton, Ella (David) Beggio, Zachary (Jamie) Polk, Gabby Brueck and fiancé, Brian Price, Nicholas and Grace Chambers, Collin and Allie Dowson, Zanna Alexander, Cooper and Jerzee Alexander, Palmer Macak, step great-grandchildren: Alex Brueck, Gavin Courtney, Dawson and Brynlee McGarry, Arianna, Braelyn and Lukas, great-great grandchildren: Zoey, Andrew and Miles Corbin, Aubrille and Alijah Singleton, Jace and Leiland Beggio, Brannen and Camden Polk, and numerous other relatives and special friends; Connie Alexander, Carol Churchill, Deann DeLaRonde and June Potter.

Deceased loved ones, parents: Everett and Gertrude Johnson, husband Albert “Ab” Alexander, daughter, Barbara (Pete) Peterson, grandson, Cole Alexander, great-great grandson, Nathaniel Beggio, sons-in-law: Ken Chambers and Tom Macak, brothers: James and Gerald Johnson, sister, Carla Autry, brothers-in-law: Winston Autry, Kenneth Organ and James Yeazle.

A memorial service and celebration of Donneita’s life will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Tomah Public Library in Donneita’s honor. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.