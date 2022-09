CALEDONIA—Donnie Burroughs, age 83, of Caledonia, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Thurs., Sept. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am before the service at the church. The funeral will be live-streamed at St. Mary’s Church, Caledonia Facebook. A full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net