Donovan James Berzinski

Berzi was born May 4, 1932, to Amy and Edward Berzinski. Arcadia, Wisconsin was home to him throughout his life. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1951 and was proud to be part of the 1951 football team that went undefeated and unscored upon. Berzi married Romelle Benning, his prom queen, in 1958. Together, they had two sons and a daughter. Berzi was loved and respected by his family and friends and will be remembered for his outgoing personality, love of family, sense of humor, care and kindness for others, love for his hometown of Arcadia and his ability to tell a great story. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Berzi and his business partner, Romelle, started Berzinski Oil Company and operated the company together for many years. Berzi took pride in running a successful business with integrity and hard work. If a customer called at 3:00 a.m. on a -25 degree night, Berzi would get out of bed to make the heating fuel delivery. He also owned and operated school busses and had a wonderful connection with the kids when he drove.